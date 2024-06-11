MLW Anniversary ’24 To Feature Gary Juster Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony

MLW’s anniversary show next weekend will reportedly feature Gary Juster’s Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony. PWInsider reports that the June 22nd show will feature the ceremony for Juster, the legendary wrestling promoter and executive Gary Juster. The ceremony took place at the MLW Battle Riot VI taping.

MLW Anniversary ’24 is set to stream on YouTube and BeIN Sports, with the official lineup as follows:

* MLW World Middleweight Championship Match: Místico vs. Star Jr.

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Bad Dude Tito Escondido vs. Jake Crist

* Opera Cup Round One Match: Timothy Thatcher vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Opera Cup Round One Match: AKIRA vs. Ikuro Kwon

* Bull Rope Match: Mads Krule Krugger vs. 1 Called Manders

* Miyu Yamashita vs. Jazzy Yang vs. Dani Jordyn

* Bobby Fish vs. Adam Priest

* Battle RIOT VI Winner Matt Riddle appears

* Update on Cesar Duran claiming he’s Salina de la Renta’s father

* Sessions by Saint Laurent with Special Guest Paul Walter Hauser