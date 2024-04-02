MLW Announces Tickets Now Available for Blood and Thunder

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that tickets are now available for MLW Blood & Thunder. Tickets can be purchased HERE. MLW announced the following on kicking off ticket sales for the upcoming return to Tampa, Florida in July:

Tickets are now officially on sale for MLW’s return to the Tampa Bay Area of Florida on Friday, July 12 for MLW Blood & Thunder’24, live on TrillerTV+ from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL.

The event will also featuring a beIN SPORTS national TV broadcast.