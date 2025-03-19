MLW Battle Riot VII Is Now Officially Sold Out

Major League Wrestling has announced that MLW Battle Riot VII in Los Angeles on April 5 is now officially sold out. The special will stream live on Youtube.

MLW Battle RIOT Sells Out in Los Angeles!

MLW’s Los Angeles debut breaks box office records.

LOS ANGELES – Major League Wrestling (MLW) has officially sold out its highly anticipated Battle RIOT VII signature event on Saturday, April 5 in Los Angeles, marking the biggest gate in company history.

The demand to witness MLW’s Los Angeles debut live has been off the charts, and now, the only way to watch the Battle RIOT VII is live and for free on YouTube. Fans worldwide can set a reminder and tune in at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT on www.youtube.com/@MLW.

MLW is exploring ways to meet the high demand to see this signature event live in Los Angeles. For those lucky enough to have a ticket, MLW is making this a night to remember.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and experience the first-ever MLW Fan Expo, a FREE event starting at 5 PM. The MLW Fan Expo will feature exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities, interactive experiences, and surprises for fans ahead of an action-packed night.

Don’t miss out—set your reminder now and be part of history as MLW Battle RIOT takes over Los Angeles!

Watch live at: www.youtube.com/@MLW

Live stream starts: Saturday, April 5 – 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT