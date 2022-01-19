MLW COO Talks Up New ‘Undiscovered’ Signing That Will Debut Soon

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, MLW COO MSL spoke about a new ‘undiscovered’ signing that will be debuting for the company later this month. Here are highlights:

On the company’s latest signing: “January 21st in Dallas, I am going to unveil my newest signing, right? I scoured the world, I wanted to find the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. I had thousands of video submissions from independent wrestlers, I went everywhere. I went to the everglades and scouted alligator wrestlers. I went to the Middle East and scouted snake charmers, I went over to Asia, sumo wrestlers, I was willing to consider anyone. Nothing was off-limits and I did find, thankfully, and I can’t wait to unveil him on January 21st, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. This guy is going to blow your mind.”

On the talent being undiscovered: “The greatest undiscovered talent in the world. Pound for pound, the greatest fighter bar none. I don’t care about Canelo (Alvarez) or Terence Crawford or any of those guys. Pound for pound this is the best fighter in the world and I am just so excited to bring him to MLW.”

On possibly signing recent free agents: “There might be some that have already agreed to come in. I’m a big anti-spoiler kind of guy, so we will have to see who’s coming in but there’s definitely surprises on the horizon.”