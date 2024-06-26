MLW Brings On David Sahadi As Executive Producer

David Sahadi has signed on to MLW to serve as an executive producer. MLW announced on Thursday that Sahadi, who exited TNA late last month, has come on board the company to “elevate MLW’s presentation to new heights.”

You can see the full announcement below:

David Sahadi Joins MLW as Executive Producer

Major League Wrestling (MLW) is thrilled to announce that David Sahadi, an award winning figure in the world of professional wrestling production, has joined the company as an Executive Producer.

Sahadi brings over three decades of experience in wrestling entertainment, having previously worked with industry giants such as WWE and Impact Wrestling. Known for his visionary storytelling and innovative production techniques, Sahadi is expected to elevate MLW’s presentation to new heights.

“David Sahadi is the creative force behind some of the most iconic production and marketing in wrestling, ” said Court Bauer, CEO of MLW. “David has redefined hype for promotions, talent, and their stories giving us all goosebumps in its presentation. His unparalleled expertise and creative genius will be instrumental in shaping the future of MLW. We are excited to see the new heights our content will reach with David at the helm.”

Sahadi expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “Joining MLW is an incredible opportunity. The passion and potential within this company are unmatched, and I look forward to bringing my experience and creativity to help MLW grow and captivate audiences around the world.”

Fans can look forward to fresh, compelling content and an enhanced viewing experience as Sahadi takes the reins of MLW’s production.