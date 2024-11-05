MLW Live Specials Will Now be Free on YouTube

– Major League Wrestling announced today that all live MLW specials are now free on YouTube starting with Lucha Apocalypto. You can see the full announcement below:

MLW live specials now FREE

MLW thanks fans for an Incredible year with FREE Live Special Events, starting with Lucha Apocalypto.

MLW is celebrating its most successful year ever, and it’s all thanks to the unwavering support of its loyal fanbase. In recognition of the MLW Renegades who have helped make every show this year a sell-out, MLW is thrilled to announce that now live special events will be available to stream for free on MLW’s official YouTube channel.

The celebration kicks off this Saturday at 10pm ET with Lucha Apocalypto, a night packed with high-stakes action, unforgettable rivalries, and thrilling super luchas. Fans worldwide can tune in live, at no cost, to experience the excitement of MLW from wherever they are.

Be part of the action this Saturday by watching Lucha Apocalypto live on MLW’s YouTube channel, and stay tuned for more unforgettable events—now available free to all fans, everywhere!

Watch Lucha Apocalypto live on YouTube. Follow MLW on YouTube at: YouTube.com/@MLW