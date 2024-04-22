MLW Returning To New York City in August With ‘Summer of the Beasts’

Major League Wrestling has announced that it will return to New York City on August 29 for ‘Summer of the Beasts’. The event takes place at the Melrose Ballroom. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM local time.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet!

Tickets start at $15 at http://MLWNYC.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows. Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

PARKING

There is a parking garage 2 minutes away. Street parking available on a limited basis.