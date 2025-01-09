– Fightful Select reports that MLW officials expect that this weekend’s Kings of Colosseum show in the Dallas, Texas area is expected to be a sellout. The event is slated for Saturday, January 11 at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas. MLW has usually done well in the area since first booking the Von Erichs there about several years ago.

– Additionally, Fightful notes that the ice storm hitting Dallas is not expected to affect MLW’s Kings of Colosseum event and TV tapings.

– Lastly, Fightful reports that more NJPW talent is expected to soon arrive in MLW.