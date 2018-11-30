wrestling / News
MLW News: Lineups Set For December Events, Fred Yehi Coming Back Soon, First Event of 2019 In Philadelphia
– MLW are selling Holiday combo tickets for their events on December 13-14 in Miami, including the live broadcast on BeIn Sports on the 14th. The lineups include:
12/13 Never Say Never –
*Pentagon Jr. vs. Teddy Hart
*Falls Count Anywhere in Miami: LA Park vs. PCO
*No Holds Barred Fight: Tom Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch
*Rush vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland
*Dragón Lee vs. Rich Swann
12/14 Zero Hour:
*No DQ: MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Konnan
*Singapore Cane Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
*Ladder Match for the World Middleweight Champion MJF vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Andrew Everett vs. Jason Cade. If MJF is not cleared, bout will determine new Champion.
*Rush vs. Rich Swann.
– Fred Yehi will be back soon after touring Europe.
– The first 2019 event for MLW will be their debut at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. MLW is looking for a street team to help promote the event and you can sign up here.