MLW News: Lineups Set For December Events, Fred Yehi Coming Back Soon, First Event of 2019 In Philadelphia

– MLW are selling Holiday combo tickets for their events on December 13-14 in Miami, including the live broadcast on BeIn Sports on the 14th. The lineups include:

12/13 Never Say Never –

*Pentagon Jr. vs. Teddy Hart

*Falls Count Anywhere in Miami: LA Park vs. PCO

*No Holds Barred Fight: Tom Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch

*Rush vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

*Dragón Lee vs. Rich Swann

12/14 Zero Hour:

*No DQ: MLW Champion Low Ki vs. Konnan

*Singapore Cane Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

*Ladder Match for the World Middleweight Champion MJF vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Andrew Everett vs. Jason Cade. If MJF is not cleared, bout will determine new Champion.

*Rush vs. Rich Swann.

– Fred Yehi will be back soon after touring Europe.

– The first 2019 event for MLW will be their debut at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. MLW is looking for a street team to help promote the event and you can sign up here.