– PWInsider has the following MLW notes:

* MLW has signed Logan Creed. WWE reportedly had interest in Creed.

* Josef Samael has re-signed with the promotion and will take on a larger backstage role.

* A new logo and graphics for Fusion is set to debut in the coming weeks.

* Court Bauer is currently in Los Angeles for meetings on TV and licensing expansion

* George Carroll Jr. is currently in Japan for meetings as well

* MLW may be adding some additional staff behind the scenes in the weeks to come.