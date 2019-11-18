wrestling / News
MLW News: Logan Creed Signs, Josef Samael Re-Signs, New Graphics, More
– PWInsider has the following MLW notes:
* MLW has signed Logan Creed. WWE reportedly had interest in Creed.
* Josef Samael has re-signed with the promotion and will take on a larger backstage role.
* A new logo and graphics for Fusion is set to debut in the coming weeks.
* Court Bauer is currently in Los Angeles for meetings on TV and licensing expansion
* George Carroll Jr. is currently in Japan for meetings as well
* MLW may be adding some additional staff behind the scenes in the weeks to come.
