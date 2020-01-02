MLW News: Major Story on New MLW Partnership Rumored to be Breaking Soon, Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Myron Reed Matchup Being Teased, Upcoming Events and Lineup

– PWInsider reports that there is a “major’ partnership in the works between MLW that is said to be breaking very soon. This involves Court Bauer being in Los Angeles in recent weeks regarding to meet with possible TV and licensing partners. Sources indicate this story could “transform the company’s future” in a significant fashion.

– According to PWInsider, it looks like Major League Wrestling is teasing an upcoming matchup between Brian Pillman Jr. and Myron Reed

– Here is the updated Zero Hour lineup for MLW on January 11 in Dallas, Texas:

* Barbed Wire Match: Mance Werner vs. Jimmy Havoc in a no ropes barbed wire match

* Tom Lawlor vs. Ross Von Erich

* Marshall Von Erich vs. MJF

* MLW Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Aerostar

* No Holds Barred: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch

* Richard Holliday vs. Savio Vega

* Drago & Puma King vs. Injustice vs. Hijo del LA Park & Taurus

* Zenshi vs. Dominic Garrini

* Also appearing at the event: MLW Champion Champion Jacob Fatu, Brian Pillman Jr., the debuting, Erick Stevens, Douglas James, MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, and more.

Also, upcoming events for MLW that the promotion as announced for later this year are February 22 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena, April 18 in Chicago, and July 16 in New York City at the Melrose Ballroom.