MLW Returning To Texas For Fightland 2025

Major League Wrestling announced that it will return to Texas for MLW Fightland, which will happen this September. It takes place on September 13 at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX – January 9, 2025 – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is thrilled to announce its return to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex on Saturday, September 13, with the highly anticipated FIGHTLAND live signature event.

TV trucks will roll up for an action-packed night of MLW wrestling at the NYTEX Sports Centre, a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, TX.

Fans of Major League Wrestling can expect an unforgettable evening featuring world-class athletes, CMLL luchadores, and championship showdowns.

Tickets for FIGHTLAND go on sale this Tuesday, January 14, starting at 10 a.m. Central. Tickets start at just $10, ensuring that fans of all ages can experience the excitement of MLW live.

Set a reminder to get your tickets at MLWTexas.com and Eventbrite!

Don’t miss your chance to witness the hard-hitting action and electrifying energy that has made MLW one of the hottest promotions in the world. Be part of history as MLW takes over the NYTEX Sports Centre for an unforgettable night.

Event Details:

Event: MLW: FIGHTLAND

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Venue: NYTEX Sports Centre, North Richland Hills, TX

Tickets: On sale Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. Central at MLWTexas.com

Starting Price: $10