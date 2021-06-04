wrestling / News
MLW Signs Aramis To Multi-Year Deal
MLW has announced that Aramis has signed a multi-year deal with the company. Aramis, who has been regularly featured in AAA and was drafted as part of MLW’s 2021 Open Draft, will make his debut for the company next month in Philadephia.
Here’s the full release from MLW on the Aramis signing:
Major League Wrestling has signed Aramis to a multi-year deal. The deal, which was signed last week, will see Aramis make his MLW debut next month in Philadelphia.
MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena. More tickets are expected to be made available shortly at MLW2300.com.
While details remain unclear, MLW.com has learned that once again Cesar Duran was “heavily involved” in putting this deal in place. Aramis is reportedly will be promoted by the Azteca Underground organization.
When pressed about what’s next for the lucha libre fight club, Duran simply said, “What’s next? A reminder that I am the best promoter in the business!!!!”
