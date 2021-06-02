wrestling / News

MLW Signs Mil Muertes To New Multi-Year Contract

June 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mil Muertes Lucha Underground

Mil Muertes is staying with MLW for the foreseeable future, signing a new multi-year deal with the company. Court Bauer took to Twitter to announce that Muertes to a new deal.

Muertes was announced in the first round of the Open Draft as staying with the company. Renamed King Muertes, he will be affiliated with Azteca Underground.

