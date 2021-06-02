wrestling / News
MLW Signs Mil Muertes To New Multi-Year Contract
June 2, 2021 | Posted by
Mil Muertes is staying with MLW for the foreseeable future, signing a new multi-year deal with the company. Court Bauer took to Twitter to announce that Muertes to a new deal.
Muertes was announced in the first round of the Open Draft as staying with the company. Renamed King Muertes, he will be affiliated with Azteca Underground.
One of the most popular wrestlers since The Restart is staying with @MLW for years to come as I have signed @Mesiasaaa to a multi-year deal. Let the body count continue! 💀 pic.twitter.com/npndfzkQlG
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) June 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley On His Favorite Match With The Rock In WWE, Three Faces Of Foley In 1998 Royal Rumble Match
- WWE Raw Segment Reportedly Ran Much Longer Than Planned, Main Event Wasn’t Affected
- AEW Reportedly Doesn’t Renew Contracts For Awesome Kong & Shanna, Note On Backstage Reaction
- Backstage Notes on Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston From Raw, Internal Reaction