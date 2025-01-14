MLW News: Note On Ticket Sales For Kings of Colosseum, Travel Issues For Talent, Merch Sales

– A new report has details on the ticket sales for MLW Kings of Colosseum in Dallas over the weekend. PWInsider reports that 2,400 tickets were sold for the show in addition to 40 standing room tickets. The site reports that the company was surprised by the walk-up business as it was stronger than their last show in Dallas, which included the Von Erich, and that they had a maximum capacity of seats for the show.

– The report also notes that there were issues with talent getting to Dallas due to the city’s snowstorm resulting in several scheduled flights being canceled or delayed, Both the day before and the day of the show had those issues and it was specifically noted that Kevin Knight didn’t get to the venue until 7:30 after he spent all day on Saturday trying to fly in.

– Finally, the report notes that Mistico and Filthy Bros were the hottest merchandise sellers at the show. There is expected to be news on MLW Galoob action figures soon.