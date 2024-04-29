MLW Touts Selling Out For Return To Chicago

MLW touted its successful return to Chicago on May 11th for the Lucha Azteca. Here is the announcement:

MLW’s return to Chicago sells out, Breaks all-time box office record

Watch MLW AZTECA LUCHA on TrillerTV+ live May 11

Chicago, IL – April 29, 2024 – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is proud to announce that after a five-year hiatus, the highly anticipated return to Chicago’s Cicero Stadium on May 11th has officially sold out, smashing the league’s all-time box office gate records.

This monumental achievement continues MLW’s streak of sellout events, with every show in 2024 selling out, further solidifying MLW’s status as a premier destination for wrestling fans worldwide.

MLW AZTECA Lucha, which will stream live and exclusively worldwide on TrillerTV+ on Saturday, May 11th, sold out a full two weeks ahead of taking place, underscoring the anticipation and excitement surrounding MLW’s return to the Windy City.

While all available tickets are gone, fans are encouraged to stay tuned, as additional seats may become available on the day of the show, pending production logistics.

MLW CEO Court Bauer expressed his gratitude to Chicago fans and the company as a whole, stating, “Thank you, Chicago. To sell out the biggest arena we run is a huge triumph. This is a big milestone as MLW’s best year of business to date in the history of the league. From our Boss Fight Studios action figures selling out to arenas selling out, this is an unprecedented era for MLW. None of this happens without the fans’ support, the wrestlers’ work in and away from the ring, and the grind of our production team and front office. We’re all pumped to now bring it on May 11. Chicago and fans watching on TrillerTV+ are in for a very special night.”

As excitement continues to build for the event, more matches are set to be announced for Chicago. In addition to the AZTECA Lucha TrillerTV+ premium live event that night, MLW will also film a beIN SPORTS broadcast, which will air on a separate date.

Lucha Azteca TrillerTV+ card

MLW World Middleweight Title Fight

Místico (champion) vs. Bárbaro Cavernario

Atlantis, Guerrero Maya Jr., & Jesus Rodriguez vs. Felino, Virus & Villano III Jr.

Battle of Legacies

Atlantis Jr. vs. Último Guerrero

For the vacant MLW World Tag Team Championship

CozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura) vs. Second Gear Crew

Matt Riddle vs. Josh Bishop (promoted by Saint Laurent)

MLW National Openweight Championship

Rickey Shane Page (champion) vs. Bad Dude Tito Escondido

Star Jr. & Fuego vs. Magnus & Averno

beIN SPORTS card

To be announced

Featuring:

•Sami Callihan

•CONTRA Unit

•AKIRA

•MLW World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai

•Cesar Duran

•Salina de la Renta

•Jake Crist

•Delmi Exo

•Zayda

More matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS:

Pre-Show limited Meet & Greet with Cesar Duran in his office! Pre-order your pass at: MLWVIP.com. Note: Must have ticket to event in addition to pass to access this M&G. M&G is limited to 6-6:30pm ONLY.

And more Meet & Greets to be announced!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

REFUNDS

Refunds or exchanges are on a case by case basis.

PARKING

There are parking lots across the street as well as street parking readily available.

MORE ABOUT CICERO STADIUM

An institution in fighting for decades, Cicero Stadium is conveniently located 8 miles from downtown Chicago and very close to the Pink Line. You can get to it from both Interstate Highways 290 and 55.

There is stadium seating, which means there is virtually no bad seat in the stadium.

The venue is located at: 1909 S Laramie Ave Cicero, IL 60804

DRIVING DIRECTIONS

From Interstate 290, take the Laramie exit heading South and travel 6 blocks. The Stadium will be on the left and you can find parking both North and South of the venue for only $5. From Interstate 55, take the Cicero exit and head north until 22nd Street. Take a left and then a right on S. Laramie Ave. Travel three blocks to Cicero Stadium and parking is both north and south of the venue for $5.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Take the CTA Pink Line to the last stop (54th/Cermak) going South. The station is located between 54th Avenue and Laramie Avenue, just north of Cermak Rd. Walk two blocks north and you’re at the Stadium.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets, including New York, Chicago, and Tampa.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on TrillerTV+.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube.