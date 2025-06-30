MLW Announces Trading Card Deal With Panini America

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a new trading card deal with Panini America that begins this summer.

Major League Wrestling and Panini America Announce

Exclusive Trading Card Partnership

Landmark licensing partnership begins this summer.

NEW YORK – JUNE 30, 2025 – Major League Wrestling (MLW), one of the fastest-growing wrestling leagues in the U.S., and Panini America, the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles company, announced today a multi-year exclusive partnership. As part of the agreement, Panini becomes the official trading card, memorabilia, and collectible sticker partner of MLW.

The partnership begins with Panini commemorating some of the most memorable moments from “MLW Summer of the BEASTS” which took place in New York City on Thursday, June 26, by launching products on its Instant Card platform at www.paniniamerica.net. Additional MLW products from Panini will be available later this year at mass retailers including Walmart and Target, in hobby stores nationwide, as well as on Panini’s website.

“As MLW’s global presence continues to grow, partnering with Panini – the worldwide leader in collectibles – is the perfect next step,” MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer said. “With the world’s top-ranked fighters throwing down in front of sold-out crowds, MLW is built on iconic moments. Now, thanks to Panini, fans can collect those moments and own a piece of the fight.”

With a roster of high-octane talent and a rapidly expanding international footprint, MLW is continuing to build momentum among media and fans alike. This partnership with Panini marks the league’s first entry into officially licensed trading cards and collectibles, giving fans a new way to connect with the action inside – and outside – the ring.

“We are looking forward to this new partnership with MLW, as MLW continues to grow and expand internationally – we are positioned well to help them reach wrestling fans on a global basis and bring trading cards to wrestling fans,” said Mark Warsop, Panini America CEO.