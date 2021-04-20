UPDATED: More on MLW’s New TV Deal With VICE TV, Plans For Fans’ Return

UPDATE: A new report has some additional details on MLW’s just-announced TV deal with VICE TV. PWInsider reports that MLW’s debut on the network will be in May and that at first MLW will be featuring content from their library that will be timed to coincide with the new season of Dark Side of the Ring in order to help the network’s viewers learn more about MLW. The strategy will also mean that viewers will not see content from an empty arena as their first impression of MLW.

It is expected that MLW will serve as the lead-in for Dark Side, which premieres its third season on May 6th with an episode about Brian Pillman. The site also notes that if all goes as planned, MLW will go back to taping with fans in July and that content would air as soon as possible on VICE. The current belief is that it will be taped shows and not live, though that could change if needed.

The new deal will not affect the current deals MLW has with DAZN and BeIn Sport, and is part of Court Bauer’s goal to get MLW on as many platforms as possible, possicreating “unique programming across the board when needed” for the deals. The company is also said to still be in talks with Discovery and other outlets may also be on the horizon./

ORIGINAL: MLW is making its way over to VICE TV. The company announced on Monday night in a live video that the company’s show is coming to VICE TV this spring. You can see the video below, which features footage from MLW shows and reveals the new TV deal.

There was no hard date as to when the show will arrive on VICE listed. MLW: Fusion currently airs on DAZN as well as Fubo TV and YouTube on Wednesdays, and BeIN Sports on Saturdays and Mondays. The company has reportedly been in talks for another TV deal for some time, with Court Bauer teasing late last week that a new deal was imminent.

VICE TV airs Dark Side of the Ring, which has been a big ratings success for it with a third season premiering in May. There are not yet any details on if this TV deal will affect other airings — for example, YouTube. Court Bauer is set to appear on this week’s MLW: Fusion for an announcement, so it is likely we will know more then if not sooner. We will keep you updated when more information is available.