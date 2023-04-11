MLW Underground on REELZ Preview: Dumpster Match

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) is back with a new episode of MLW Underground tonight on REELZ at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s the preview for tonight’s show, featuring a Dumpster Match with Microman, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice facing Real1. Here’s the full preview:

Underground Preview: Dumpster Match, Catch Wrestling Showdown

Microman, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice finally get their hands on Real1 and simultaneously make history on REELZ in MLW’s first ever Dumpster Match!

Can “The World’s Greatest Wonder”, Mancer and Justice toss “The Certified G” out with South Philly’s trash? Tune in and find out!

The ropes come down as Davey Boy Smith Jr gets one more crack at Alex Kane in a No Ropes Catch Wrestling Match. Can Davey even the score with BOMAYE’s captain, or will Kane turn heads and go 2-0 against The Bulldog?

The Calling unleashes AKIRA to wage war with Calvin Tankman in The Underground! Can Tankman derail Raven’s dangerous Middleweight disciple or will the calling card claim The Heavyweight Hustle once again?

Seven days after hijacking the World Middleweight Championship, Lio Rush drops the mic on World Middleweight Lince Dorado.