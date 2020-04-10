MLW vs. AAA Super Series Begins Tomorrow on Fusion

Major League Wrestling has announced that the MLW vs. AAA Super Series will begin on tomorrow night’s episode of Fusion on beIN Sports. Here’s the press release:

MLW FUSION Preview: MLW AAA Super Series begins featuring Hammerstone vs. Laredo Kid, Pagano debut

•Special 10pm ET airing on beIN SPORTS

•Airs on MLW’s YouTube Channel at 6:05pm ET

The MLW AAA Super Series Begins!

Experience history in the making as AAA hosts the first ever Super Series from Tijuana, Mexico!

Featuring both organization’s top athletes, witness two organizations clash with national pride and championship gold on the line in a spectacular summit south of the border.

Tijuana could very well become title town as MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone defends his title against AAA’s electrifying Laredo Kid.

Fresh off of last week’s shocking main event where Mance Warner swept MJF out of MLW, the Dynasty’s Alex Hammerstone looks to drop the hammer and reverse the Dynasty’s downward momentum.

Can Hammerstone get the Dynasty’s mojo back as he looks for a successful ninth defense of the Openweight title?

Or will AAA’s Laredo Kid conquer Muscle Mountain and win the title in Mexico? The stakes are high in the first main event of the Super Series.

Mance Warner rolls up with Savio Vega as the duo represent MLW in an anything goes Barrio Street Fight against AAA’s wildest luchadores.

For weeks fans have been haunted by the unsettling messages sent by Pagano which have aired on FUSION. Now the 6’2” strange, sinister man makes his debut as he teams with Mortiz against Warner and Vega.

After being brutally assaulted by Injustice, Alicia Atout promise to have an exclusive on Brian Pillman Jr.

Will Psycho Clown accept Los Parks’ Super Series challenge? Tune in to find out!

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor has a message for the Von Erichs as the captain of Team Filthy continues to make big moves, with the Team Filthy/American Top Team merger.

Plus, AAA Co-Founder Konnan is in the house and more!

Join Rich Bocchini, AJ Kirsch and birthday girl Alicia Atout from Tijuana for a night of top ranked action.

Matches:

MLW National Openweight Title Match: Alexander Hammerstone vs. Laredo Kid

Barrio Street Fight: Mance Warner & Savio Vega vs. Pagano & Pagan

Plus more!