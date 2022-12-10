Mojo Rawley Recalls Plans For League of Nations Stable In WWE, Why It Didn’t Happen

Mojo Rawley had big plans set for him in WWE featuring a League of Nations-type stable, but he recently discussed how it ended up not happening. Rawley recently spoke with Steve Fall for 10 Count and recalled how the plan for a new iteration of the foreign stable was discussed involving himself, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura after Rob Gronkowski left WWE to return to the NFL.

“So then it was kind of like this weird period of, ‘What am I gonna do next?’ that we started to have this idea,” Rawley said. “And I believe it was, they were talking about maybe me, Cesaro, and Shinsuke [Nakamura] doing a new League of Nations kind of thing, with me playing on [my] Arab background. And I believe that ran right into when I got COVID really bad and had to stop wrestling.”

Rawley was eventually released from WWE in April of 2021 and is a co-host on TMZ Sports.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 10 Count with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.