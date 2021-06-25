Molly Holly Discusses Details Of Her WWE Producer Tryout, What She’s Learned From Vince McMahon

In a recent interview on Shooting The Sh*t Uncensored podcast, Molly Holly discussed her WWE producer tryout, what she’s learned from Vince McMahon and others, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Molly Holly on the details of her WWE producer tryout: “Recently, I was asked if I would be willing to do a two-month tryout as a producer to see if it’s something I would wanna do, and at first I was like, ‘No. My life right now is so stress-free. I’m just super happy the way things are.’ Then, they gave me the hard sell about how I would be such a blessing to the girls that are up and coming that used to watch me when they were little and they look up to me and then I could give a whole fresh perspective and they just gave a lot of reasons as to why I should at least give it a try. So I am in the tryout period and it’s been positive so far. So I haven’t decided if I want to work there full-time and they haven’t decided if they want me full-time. They might say like, ‘Oh, we thought you’d have [brought] this to the table but it turns out you weren’t a good fit.’ So that’s why I didn’t want to make a big deal about this producer trial because it might fizzle out and maybe nothing will happen. But so far, it has been a positive experience.”

On what she’s learned from Vince McMahon and others during her producer experience: “Each time that I’ve been there I’ve learned something about how to make the best frame for people to be drawn in. There was one scenario where Vince McMahon wanted a certain thing and I didn’t get what he was talking about. I was like, ‘But we always do it this way. It seems fine.’ Then, when they switched the camera angle to something that he wanted, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this way is so much better.’ So it got me excited to think like, I didn’t realize how many little things matter and how the people who are more experienced with that eye for the camera shot. It’s like learning a whole new aspect of the business and the fact that I saw something though it was fine and I saw the better version and I was like, ‘Whoa’ so that was kind of fun for me.”