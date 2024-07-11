Moose Says Joe Hendry Is On the Cusp Of Being The Next John Cena

Moose is believes in Joe Hendry and thinks he is on the cusp of absolute superstardom. The TNA World Champion spoke with WhatCulture Wrestling recently and during the conversation he spoke about Hendry, who has been making waves in the wrestling business including his appearances on NXT TV as part of the TNA/WWE crossover. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On Hendry: “Yeah, I believe in Joe Hendry. I think Joe Hendry is on the cusp of being the next John Cena. I know he has worked his ass off. His story and his journey show you that hard work pays off. A lot of people don’t know the work that Joe Hendry put in, and all the questions he asked, him cornering some of the older guys in the locker room, asking them questions on how to be better and how to get better. I’m just happy that all those questions, all that hard work, and everything he’s done to get to the position he’s in is actually paying off.”

On Hendry competing in the six-man World Title match at Slammiversary: “To answer your question, I do believe in Joe Hendry, but I’m still going to kick his ass in 11 days.”