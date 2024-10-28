Moose Comments On Possible Match Between The System and The Judgment Day

With TNA and WWE exchanging talent this year, any match between the two promotions is possible. In an interview with Ministry of Wrestling (via Fightful), Moose spoke about a possible match between his TNA faction The System and the WWE’s Judgment Day. The System consists of Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC and Alisha Edwards. Judgement Day includes Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Carlito, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Moose said: “It’s between The System now and [Judgment Day]. Yeah. Honestly, I think it’s The System. Bullet Club is not really a thing anymore I don’t think. I don’t follow it as much but I don’t hear the name being bounced around a lot anymore. Bloodline is not as great since Roman left, since Roman is taking his time off. The only other great stable out there other than The System is the Judgment Day. Especially where the crossovers going, I mean who knows, The System versus Judgment Day could be a possible thing now with this crossover going on. You never know. Oh yeah for sure, System vs. Judgment day would be pretty dope. I mean, I know [Finn Balor] and Eddie have history. I know Myers and Finn were pretty good friends. I think that would be a good matchup.“