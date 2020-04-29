wrestling / News
Moose Brings Back TNA World Heavyweight Title, Wins Main Event of Impact Rebellion (Pics, Video)
Moose has set himself as the new TNA World Heavyweight Champion, bringing the title back and defending it at Impact Rebellion night two. On tonight’s show, Michael Elgin came out and addressed the fact that Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards weren’t there due to the pandemic and expected to be made the new Impact World Champion.
That brought out Moose, who had the TNA World Heavyweight Title around his waist and offered Elgin a title shot. Hernandez came out and wanted a shot too, leading to a three-way dance which saw Moose pin Hernandez to win. You can see pics and video below.
The TNA World Heavyweight Title was renamed and rebranded as the Impact World Championship when the company underwent its name change. Austin Aries was the last person named the TNA World Champion, and the title was rebranded during his reign.
.@TheMooseNation has arrived with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship around his waist. #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/bB481IuYbS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2020
A blockbuster @SuperMexCTM vs. Moose vs. Elgin main event is NEXT! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/DURbN4RRko
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2020
.@TheMooseNation fighting with the spirit of a WARRIOR. #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/1oMxDTjEdL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2020
WHAT A MATCH! @TheMooseNation defeated @SuperMexCTM and @MichaelElgin25 in a COLOSSAL contest! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/AxHmUk4ufj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2020
