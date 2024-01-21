– Fightful Select has a report with more details on Kevin Dunn leaving WWE from his role as Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution. The report has more details on Dunn’s overall involvement with the WWE on-air product and what he was like to work with.

Dunn reportedly had a hand in all parts of WWE broadcasts, including graphics, lighting, camera, audio, pyrotechnics, and video. Also, if Dunn saw an aspect the thought could look better, he’d provide feedback and serve as the ringleader for WWE TV broadcasts. One source told Fightful’s Corey Brennan that Dunn was not as difficult to work with as they initially expected, but as a TV director, he’d demand the best out of everyone.

While Dunn was reportedly around for almost all of WWE’s shows, if he was not, NXT producers would fill in for him, such as the recent end of the year shows that he missed. It’s said that WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H took charge of the end of the WWE Survivor Series 2024 broadcast, which featured the return of CM Punk to WWE for the first time in almost 10 years. Dunn was not in attendance at that event. When asked what Dunn’s schedule was like, and if was similar to Michael Cole, who almost takes no days off, it’s said that Dunn took a fairly normal amount of holidays and time off during his run.

Additionally, people who worked with Dunn reportedly stated that he got along well with WWE executives Triple H, Bruce Prichard, and Vince McMahon, along with segment producers. Dunn would reportedly exchange ideas with them, and it’s said there wasn’t much in the way of stepping on each other’s toes. Also, sources noted to Fightful that there was usually a focus on safety on the production side, such as Cody Rhodes making his surprise return at WrestleMania 38. The production crew issued a long hold on the pyrotechnics because Dunn wanted to make sure the camera crew on the ramp would be clear from getting hit by the pyro work.

As noted, WWE President Nick Khan announced Dunn’s exit at the beginning of the year. Kevin Dunn had worked in WWE for over 40 years. It’s reported that WWE EVP of TV Chris Kaiser is someone who has been filling in for Dunn internally with the company.