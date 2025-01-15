– The WWE Raw on Netflix debut ran for three hours, and this week’s edition of Raw on Netflix ran a little bit over two-and-a-half hours. Also, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said that Raw’s runtime on Netflix will be flexible. Fightful Select has some more backstage details on the expected runtime for WWE Raw on Netflix moving forward.

According to the report, the runtimes for the debut and the latest episode this week are not the official length for the show moving forward. However, WWE reportedly has an idea of the expected time they want to hit each week on Netflix.

Fightful also reports that the length of this week’s show was not a surprise for WWE since they had dark matches that were planned for the event all week.

– Fightful Select reports that Alexandra Williams was internally listed as the writer for the segment featuring CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre. The Gunther promo segment had Chad Barbash listed as the writer. For Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax’s promo segment, Ben Saccoccio was the listed writer.

– Lastly, Penta was reportedly not kept hidden throughout the day ahead of his in-ring debut against Chad Gable, and he was said to have been backstage throughout the show.