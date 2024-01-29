More Details on Jordynne Grace’s Appearance at WWE Royal Rumble

As previously reported, TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace was one of the surprises at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble, entering the women’s Rumble at #5. It was previously noted that she’s still under written contract to TNA, who were “easy to deal with” during the process of acquiring her services.

PWInsider reports that WWE made the overture to TNA and according to a source, the idea came from Triple H. WWE wanted to surprise everyone with something “outside the box”, so things came together quickly.

There were no TNA officials backstage at the Rumble. Scott D’Amore was on the Chris Jericho cruise, and while Tommy Dreamer was in Tampa for Busted Open Radio, he wasn’t at the Rumble.

Grace reportedly “blew a lot of people away” in WWE during her performance.