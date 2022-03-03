More Details On AEW’s Purchase of ROH, Supercard of Honor Said To Be ‘Up In The Air’

As we reported last night, Tony Khan announced on AEW Dynamite that he has purchased Ring of Honor. This includes everything from the tape library to the intellectual property.

Fightful Select has more details on the situation, noting that other than Khan, “multiple overtures” were made to ROH since 2020 about the purchase of the company. A source noted that they were told “another offer came and Joe Koff and Sinclair wanted to go that direction.” The talk in the wrestling world grew on Tuesday night when those in another company heard ROH was being sold. Those in WWE thought that Tony Khan bought a Japanese tape library (other than NJPW), but that wasn’t the case.

Those who are booked for Supercard of Honor next month were not told what was happening and learned about it watching Dynamite. ROH doesn’t have very many people left under contract. They did keep a PR representative on board and were planning dates through the end of the year for TV tapings. It’s unknown if they will continue or if the syndication through Sinclair is part of the deal. The card for the event wasn’t finished prior to the announcement, and those in ROH weren’t sure AEW talent could appear on the show. Of note is that Deonna Purrazzo, who is signed with Impact, is the ROH Women’s Champion, and has been booked for Supercard of Honor since she won the title.

Jonathan Gresham and Flip Gordon have been backstage at AEW events lately. Gresham in particular raised eyebrows as the episode of Dynamite was in Bridgeport and his own TERMINUS event was set for Atlanta the next night. His deal with ROH expired the week after Final Battle.

According to the report, a “very close circle” knew what the announcement would be ahead of time, but word began to circulate around the wrestling community on Tuesday night. The rumored price range is said to be anywhere from $20 million to $40 million. At one point, $30 million for 50% was rumored as purchase price, although that seems less likely now. The exact amount paid is unknown at this time.