More Details On AEW’s TNT Renewal: Contract For Four Years, $175 Million

As we noted earlier today, All Elite Wrestling’s show Dynamite has been renewed through 2023 on TNT, while another AEW series was also announced. F4WOnline has more details on the deal.

The deal with WarnerMedia is for four years and $175 million, a little under $45 million per year. TNT will have an option to renew in 2024 with an increased price. The second show, according to Meltzer, will not be AEW Dark, which streams on Youtube.

Meltzer said: “When the new show launches, the Wednesday tapings would expand and also include matches taped for the streaming show Dark which is not going away. This means there will be four hours a week of the product, allowing more time to showcase more talent, which has been limited by the current format.“