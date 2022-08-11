UPDATED: More Details On Announced Injury To Kris Statlander, Statlander Comments

UPDATE: In a post on Twitter, Kris Statlander commented on her latest knee injury, revealing that it’s not the one that was previously hurt. She previously suffered an ACL injury in June 2020 and didn’t return until April 2021.

She wrote: “Welp. One knee fixed, one to go. After the first knee injury I came back stronger and better than ever so it’s all over for you all when I come back from this one. I’m sorry to let you all done once again. I’ll be back bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman.

Original: During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Kris Statlander suffered an injury and will be out of action for some time. It seems the injury is not a storyline, as PWInsider reports that Statlander was at last night’s taping and was using crutches. According to the report, she suffered a “bad knee injury”, but not much else is known at this time.

Statlander was planned for a major push prior to her injury.