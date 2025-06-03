More Details On Jayden Steele’s Arrest On Domestic Violence Charges

Warning: The following article contains descriptions of extreme domestic assault allegations.

A new report has additional details on independent talent Jayden Steele’s arrest late last month on domestic violence charges. As reported, Steele (real name Jordan Williams) was arrested on May 29th charged with multiple felonies including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping/false imprisonment, battery, and battery by strangulation, all of which had domestic violence categorizations put on them. PWInsider has released details from the arrest report, including the note that the victim left in the bathroom in a Jersey Mike’s restaurant in Navarre, Florida.

According to the arrest report, the note was found by employees 20 minutes after it was left and read:

“Please help, text [redacted by PWInsider] I need a wellness check sent to [redacted] Navarre, Florida. I’m being kept here against my will. Let cops know don’t approach the house unless my Hyandai Kona is in the driveway bc his parents will alert him and he will hurt me and make us run in the car again. The parents help him keep me here. I just want to get home to my kids and family. No missing persons reports bc they notify phones and no messaging my medias bc he has and controls my phone so he will know! My names [deleted]. Please help get me home! HELP! Get me before May 30th!”

Law enforcement used the Florida Driver License and Master Name Index System to identify Steele and the victim, and confirmed that the victim had a previous altercation from January of 2024 with Steele listed as the suspect in an incident involving “controlling behavior.” Officials contacted the victim’s ex-husband, who said that the victim had left their marriage to be with Steele and described the new relationship as abusive. The ex said that Steele “had previously held [redacted] captive for two days, tied her to a bed, spat tobacco in her mouth, and urinated on her.”

The report also alleged that Steele had a history of firearm possession and had threatened to kill the victim’s children and family. Her mother told police that she tried to file a missing persons report on May 1st and believed the note was credible, while also confirming past incidents of Steele’s abuse and controlling behavior.

When police executed a search warrant at Steele’s home on May 28th, they found the victim who confirmed she wrote the note and said she’d been held captive for six to eight months and had been beaten regularly, as well as being prevented from leaving. She listed three recent assaults, one from March where he allegedly held a knife to her throat and two in May. The first of the latter took place on May 23rd, with the victim alleging he strangled her and slammed her to the ground before kneeling on her back and the second taking place a week before the arrest, with Steele allegedly punching her in the face. She said that she was told several times that Steele “would kill her if she attempted to seek help or assistance.”

The victim provided photo evidence of her injuries and was seen to have a black eye, possible broken bones, and welts on her head, and was talen to a hospital for treatment.

Steele denied all abuse and said he didn’t know how the victim got injured. Officers identified him as the primary aggressor based on physical evidence and the victim’s sworn statement. Prosecutors asked that he be held in pretrial detention.

Steele has pled not guilty and asked for a jury trial. He is being represented by a public defender and remains incarcerated at Santa Rosa County Jail, with his arraignment set for June 19th.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, available 24/7, for confidential assistance from a trained advocate.