More Details on Recent Talent Meeting Held Backstage In NWA

As previously reported, the NWA held a talent meeting at the end of last month that was said to have ‘ruffled feathers’ backstage. Fightful Select has more details on the meeting and it was noted that those asked about it had different interpretations.

There were several wrestlers, described as veterans, who thought the meeting was a ‘waste of time’ and unnecessary. One thing the talent were told was to clean up in the locker room, which added to that feeling. The veterans felt that remark was directed more toward the extras than anyone else. While some people were bothered when Luke Hawx brought that up, others sided with him because he’s been promoting NWA, especially for Hard Times. However there wasn’t any heat over the comment.

One veteran said nothing “newsworthy” happened at the meeting, it was just unusual. Hardly anyone is there full time and the talent comes together one weekend every other month.

Those who spoke include Hawx, Jay Bradley, Sal Rinauro and Caprice Coleman, but not, apparently, NWA management. Pat Kenney showed up at the end, which talent said was “overblown.” Another wrestler claimed they walked out but nobody seemed to notice, so no one felt that was disrespectful.