More Details On ROH’s Offer To Marty Scurll, AEW’s Creative Plans For Scurll If He Joined

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on ROH offering Marty Scurll a big money deal to sign with the company that will give him booking power and allow him to wrestle for other promotions.

Scurll’s contract is said to be the “most lucrative” in ROH history and he will share booking duties with Delirious. It is also more than likely he will be the lead booker, although there were conflicting reports on this earlier in the week. Delirious (Hunter Johnston) will still be the executive producer of television. He hasn’t disagreed with any of Scurll’s ideas this weekend, which were all used. Delirious has been the booker since 2010, the same time he has been running the wrestling school. He’s been lead booker since 2012 after Jim Cornette left.

The current plan is for Scurll to decide what direction ROH goes in and Delirious to run TV with his ideas, while also adding his own ideas to make it fit the TV format. Delirious has said he doesn’t want to get in Scurll’s way. He’s reportedly happy that he doesn’t have to be in complete control of creative, and said it was a “new lease on life.” He is hoping his anxiety and pressure will go down as a result.

Scurll’s money is guaranteed for around forty or more dates each year, and he has no restrictions for where he can work as other talent have had. As noted, it was much more than the offer Matt Taven got. The deal won’t let him work for WWE (not that WWE would use someone on another company’s roster). There have been conflicting reports on whether or not the deal prevents him from working AEW. Scurll will also serve as a liaison for NJPW, NWA and ot her promotions like AEW, which ROH is wanting to have a working relationship with.

An interesting note is that AEW was planning for Scurll to be the leader of the Dark Order, and the reveal would have happened on the December 18th episode of Dynamite when the group beat down The Elite. ROH then made their offer and he decided to stay.

Bandido also signed a multi-year deal. He had several options with interest from multiple companies. He had been considering becoming a free agent this year and believed he could be the top independent star. ROH made the best offer out of all interested parties.

AEW did not make a huge offer to either Bandido or Scurll, and aren’t making huge offers to anyone because they have a full roster and a limited amount of TV time.