More Details On Sarray’s WWE Exit

Sarray is exiting WWE, and a new report has more details on her leaving the company. As noted last night, Tokyo Sports reported that the NXT star is leaving the company, with her contract having expired. Fightful Select has confirmed that Sarray, who worked as Sareee before signing with WWE, has bookings elsewhere. WWE has yet to officially comment on the news, but her work with the company is said to be effectively finished.

According to the new report, the end of the line for Sarray began when many of her biggest supporters in NXT were released in early 2022, and that the signs were clear by last spring. William Regal’s exit was considered to be a turning point in the situation, and she was never factored consistently into creative decisions after that point. Those at the WWE Performance Center noted that she hadn’t been around in a long time and when they asked about her, they weren’t given any answers. Most in the company agree that the creative that was given to her was poor.

It was noted that Sarray took a lot of pride in her short feud with Tiffany Stratton, where she helped Stratton establish herself, and that she had high opinions of the rising talent in the company. There was a language barrier for her, but there were said to be no issues with her in how she dealt with people and the site had only heard good things about her from others at the Performance Center.