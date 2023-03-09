Sarray Reportedly Exits WWE, Returning to Japan

Sarray’s time in WWE has come to an end, according to a new report. Tokyo Sports reports that the NXT roster member has amicably left the company with her contract having expired, and will returning to Japan on May 16th.

Sarray, who previously competed as Sareee, signed with WWE in 2020. Her debut for the company was delayed due to tha pandemic and she finally debuted in 2021. Her strong start was undercut when NXT 2.0 came about and she never recovered, despite a rebranding as an anime-esque character who changed by the power of a necklace given to her by her grandmother.