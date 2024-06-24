More Details On WWE’s Deal With Indianapolis For Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania and Summerslam

As previously reported, WWE announced a new deal with the city of Indianapolis which will bring Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble and Summerslam to the area. Fightful Select has more details on the partnership, which will see WWE get the biggest site fee its ever received to bring events to a city.

The news was originally reported by WrestleVotes last week and then WWE confirmed it today. The Indiana Sports Corp has been pushing for more local events in the area.

Royal Rumble is happening on February 1 this year, a move that has been discussed for some time. WWE had also discussed moving Wrestlemania to May at one point before they went with late April. It was important to avoid Super Bowl weekend and the NFL playoffs. While this doesn’t mean the Rumble will happen in February from now on, it does mean that the Super Bowl will influence when it happens.

The press release from WWE noted that a two-night Summerslam would take place in Indiana. WWE sources noted that the event expanding to two-nights with the Minnesota edition is the start of a future trend. While there’s been no word of the Rumble expanding to two nights, one source noted that it’s set up in a way that doing so would be easy.

WWE sources also noted that Indianapolis was an easy-to-access city, adding positives to having events there. It’s close to other major cities and has an indoor stadium.