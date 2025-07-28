More On Drew McIntyre Being Stuck In the UK

Drew McIntyre revealed that he was stuck in the UK on Sunday, and a new report has some details on the matter. As noted, McIntyre posted a video stating that he was unable to leave the country as he wasn’t allowed to board his flight as he had his UK passport but not his US one. Fightful Select and PWInsider both report that this is a legitimate situation and not anything related to a storyline.

Fightful notes that McIntyre, who is a resident of the US and has been for years, was unable to use his British passport to leave. WWE sources are said to be confident that the matter will be dealt with, though they were of course not pleased that McIntyre is having to deal with it.

McIntyre is set to team with Logan Paul against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll this coming weekend at WWE Summerslam.