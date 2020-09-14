wrestling / News
More Episodes of Dark Side of the Ring Coming To Hulu
September 14, 2020 | Posted by
Deadline reports that Hulu has signed a new deal that will see the streaming service acquire 100 hours of VICE TV programming. This will include the entire second season of the hit series Dark Side of the Ring. Season one was already available.
Season two had documentaries about Owen Hart, Herb Abrams, Brawl for All, David Schultz, The Road Warriors, New Jack, the death of Nancy Argentino, Dino Bravo and Chris Benoit.
Non-wrestling shows that were part of the deal include F*ck That’s Delicious, Bong Appetit, Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia and Weediquette.
