More On MLW Underground Series & TV Deal, Will Be New Flagship Show

MLW announced a new series and broadcast home with MLW Underground on REELZ today, and a new report has additional details on the deal. The company announced this morning that MLW Underground will begin airing on REELZ on Tuesdays starting February 7 at 10 PM ET, and PWInsider reports that the show will become their new flagship series. MLW Fusion will remain on Pro Wrestling TV with new content, but Underground will be the top series for the company going forward.

The report notes that the new deal is considered a big win for the company as REELZ, with over 68 million homes, is the company’s biggest broadcast platform to date. MLW chose not to tease anything about the deal, as they felt they’ve been hurt in the past by hyping up announcements to the audience such as their deal with Tubi that fell apart — which is part of the basis for MLW’s lawsuit against WWE.

The site also reports that this is considered the end of MLW’s search for a TV partner and that REELZ is “very on board” with promoting the series, which should start this week. REELZ is said to have done good numbers for past wrestling content and are happy to have brought MLW on board.

The deal is said to have been completed late last year, but was kept quiet until the official announcement was made. The addition of new staff such as Gary Juster and Delirious was done in preparation for the new deal, with more members added to the production team. Multiple teams are ready to work on content for MLW Underground and MLW Fusion.

MLW Undergound will be a REELZ-exclusive series and will not be reboradcast on YouTube, while MLW Fusion will stay on BeIn Sport and Pro Wrestling TV with YouTube replays a week later. The current plan is to make both shows totally unique to each other, with the possibility of talents talents who only appear on one of the shows and not the other.

Finally, REELZ has released the first trailer for the series, as you can see below: