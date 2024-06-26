More Names Announced For Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament

Three new names have been revealed for the second non-annual Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament. Cole Radrick announced on Wednesday that John Wayne Murdoch, Hoodfoot, and BIG BEEF have been set for the tournament, which takes place on August 23rd.

The full list of competitors thus far includes:

* Rachel Armstrong

* Hunter Drake

* Dylan Cole

* Trevor Outlaw

* Brayden Toon

* Ron Bass Jr

* HILLBILLY JEDD

* August Matthews

* Billie Starkz

* BIG BEEF

* Hoodfoot

* John Wayne Murdoch