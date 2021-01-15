More On Lung Issue Believed To Be Cause of Death for Brodie Lee

As previously noted, Brodie Lee passed away at the age of 41 on the day after Christmas last year because of what his wife said was a non-COVID lung issue. It wasn’t revealed exactly what the condition was, only that it was bad enough that he needed a lung transplant.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, part of the problem with Lee was that his lungs were damaged prior to his illness and death. It’s believed that he had not been previously diagnosed with the issue prior to his lungs failing him, but even when doctors figured out the problem, it was tragically too late.