More On The End of the AEW-Impact Wrestling Relationship After Bound for Glory

It was reported last week that the working relationship between AEW and Impact Wrestling was rumored to be over after Bound for Glory. It would certainly seem that way, as Christian Cage lost the Impact title to Josh Alexander and the Good Brothers haven’t appeared on TV with the Elite in a few weeks. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the news is at least somewhat true, as Cage will not be coming back for a rematch with Alexander and no one in AEW will be facing Moose for the title any time soon. Tony Khan has yet to comment on if the Good Brothers will be back in AEW or not.

However, one source at Impact says that the door is still open for future collaborations. They said: “It’s getting talked about like that but not quite accurate. Cage dropping the title at BFG was the end of the story that started last December. That was the plan since the spring. Door is open to do more but nothing planned for short-term.“