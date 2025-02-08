More Details On WWE Departures of Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander & More

A new report has some more details on Friday night’s WWE departures of Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander, and more. As reported, WWE informed Deville that her contract was not being renewed and released Alexander, Paul Ellering, the Authors of Pain, and Blair Davenport. Fightful Select has a bit of additional detail on the releases, noting that calls to talent were made right around the start of Friday’s WWE Smackdown. The internal rosters had not been adjusted as of Friday night and the company waited until a few days after the last time releases happened.

The report notes that Deville will be eligible for free agency once her contract expires in a number of weeks. Alexander, as he intimated on social media, will be a free agent in 90 days and sources in AEW expect that several people within the Hurt Syndicate to push for him.

As for The Authors of Pain and Ellering, the report notes there were no creative plans for them following the Final Testament and Wyatts feud, and many in the company saw it as a bad sign that they were barely on TV with Kross.

As for Davenport, there had not been creative plans for her since she was called up to WWE and is expected to have “global interest” from several companies.