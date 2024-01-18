More Tributes To Jay Briscoe On Anniversary Of Passing; Tony Khan, NWA, More

More wrestling personalities and companies took to social media on Tuesday to honor Jay Briscoe on the anniversary of his passing including Tony Khan, the NWA, Adam Cole and more. As noted, Dax Harwood and AEW posted tributes to the late star today, which is a year since he tragically passed away in a car accident. Several others have posted incluing the aforementioned, Matt Hardy, Rocky Romero, Matt Taven, Bully Ray, Noah Marufuji, MCW and more, and you can see some below:

Remembering the late Jay Briscoe today as the NWA team is grateful for our time with him and his brother. From their historic Crockett Cup win to their challenge for the World Tag Team Championship which we’ve released on demand in the latest NWA Powerrr retrospective here:… pic.twitter.com/NiZVYH259Y — NWA (@nwa) January 17, 2024

1 year ago today, 1/17/23, Jamin Pugh, an amazing man known worldwide as Jay Briscoe, was taken from this Earth.

His legacy will live forever through his spirit, his wrestling, memories we all share, + most of all in the amazing Pugh family who have so much love in their hearts. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 17, 2024

Can’t believe it’s been a year since we lost this badass human, Jay Briscoe. pic.twitter.com/BuVOenCiPc — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 17, 2024

Jay Briscoe. — ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 🇯🇵“Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) January 17, 2024

Tonights episode of Busted Open After Dark is dedicated to the memory of Jay Briscoe and the entire Briscoe family. Genuinely love these guys. RIP and God Bless. 🙏🏽@BustedOpenRadio #BOAfterDark pic.twitter.com/rqPF04Vkl4 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 17, 2024

Jay Briscoe was a shining light in the sport of professional wrestling and I know his family, friends and fans are hurting today. Take some time to remember and be entertained by one of the best who left us too soon. #DemBoys https://t.co/UinBttWyD5 pic.twitter.com/HOkOS74suG — Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) January 17, 2024

Remembering Jay Briscoe today on the 1 year anniversary of his passing. What are some of your favorite Jay Briscoe matches/moments/promos❓ pic.twitter.com/xBn7nk9TrA — MCW Pro Wrestling (@MCWWrestling) January 17, 2024