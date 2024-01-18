wrestling / News

More Tributes To Jay Briscoe On Anniversary Of Passing; Tony Khan, NWA, More

January 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jay Briscoe ROH Final Battle Image Credit: ROH

More wrestling personalities and companies took to social media on Tuesday to honor Jay Briscoe on the anniversary of his passing including Tony Khan, the NWA, Adam Cole and more. As noted, Dax Harwood and AEW posted tributes to the late star today, which is a year since he tragically passed away in a car accident. Several others have posted incluing the aforementioned, Matt Hardy, Rocky Romero, Matt Taven, Bully Ray, Noah Marufuji, MCW and more, and you can see some below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jay Briscoe, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading