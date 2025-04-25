More on When WWE Will Take Over AAA, Details On Other Company Involved In Deal

As previously reported, WWE announced last week that they have acquired Lucha Libre AAA and will hold an NXT Worlds Collide event with the promotion in June. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the acquisition, including more about the other company that is also involved.

The company is called Fillip, and is a sports and entertainment holding company based in Mexico. It is believed that WWE is the majority owner in the deal, with Fillip being the minority owner. Fillip describes itself as a private capital firm. It has investments in Kings League soccer, which runs in Medico, Spain, Italy, France, Brazil and Germany. They have an investment in Tycoon Enterprises, a brand licensing company.

AAA and WWE have had talks about working together off and on since the death of Antonio Pena in 2006, with the earliest talks happening in 2007. Those talks were about working together with WWE providing money and getting ownership, expanding AAA to the US. Those talks always fell apart because WWE wanted to be completely in charge. And the Roldan family, who owned it, didn’t want to sell a majority interest of 51% to WWE. The latest talks, which include Fillip, have been happening for over a year. WWE executives were at the last AAA show at Juan de la Barrera Gym. Many were aware of talks happening, but no one knew that the announcement would happen at Wrestlemania.

Obviously with this deal, WWE now gets what they want. They will be in control and make all of the major decisions. However, WWE will not take over until the third quarter, so AAA will continue as it always has until then. AAA currently has thirteen wrestlers under contract.

There’s no word on how much money was spent, although a $50 million figure was reported in Mexico.