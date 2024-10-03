wrestling / News

MrBeast Says ‘Spoilers’ When Asked About Working With WWE

October 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: WWE

MrBeast was recently asked if he was going to do anything with WWE and played coy with the answer. The popular content creator appeared on the latest episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive and was asked about potentially working with the company by Paul.

The former US Champion said (per Fightful), “Were you going to do something with WWE?”

MrBeast’s answer was, “I mean, spoilers.”

MrBeast is a popular YouTuber who is partnered with Paul and KSI in their new alternative to Lunchables, called Lunchly.

