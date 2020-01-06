wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Comments on Meme Perceived as Stereotyping Him as a Terrorist
– Mustafa Ali has taken to Twitter to comment on a meme that some are seeing as stereotyping him as a terrorist. The meme that was posted online features Roman Reigns looking like he’s in a panic and says, “When #30 is about to show up at Royal Rumble match you realize Mustafa Ali is the only wrestler left in the locker room. And crowd goes 5..4..3..2..1.”
Ali shared the pic and noting that “that’s pretty rough. Just a reminder, there is still work to be done.” He explained the meme to people who might not see what he’s seeing, saying, “For those that don’t get it, the meme is implying that I’d bomb the place.” The original post on Reddit (now deleted) was titled “No Offense, It’s Just a Meme.”
Ali’s responses are below:
Man, that’s pretty rough.
Just a reminder, there is still work to be done. https://t.co/wgSDMc652D
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 6, 2020
For those that don’t get it, the meme is implying that I’d bomb the place.
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 6, 2020
