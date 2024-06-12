Mustafa Ali Interview Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

Mustafa Ali will speak on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that the X-Division champion will sit down with Tom Hannifan on Thursday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on AXS TV and TNA+, is:

* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. ABC

* Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz

* Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle

* Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz

* Matt Hardy invites The System to The Hardy Compound

* Steph De Lander gives an answer to PCO

* Ash By Elegance in action

* Tom Hannifan interviews Mustafa Ali