wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Reveals Himself As The Famous Smackdown Hacker On WWE Raw
It’s official: Mustafa Ali was the infamous Smackdown hacker, as he revealed on Raw. Later in the night on Monday’s show after RETRIBUTION lost to The Hurt Business and were attacked by The Fiend, Ali cut a promo flanked by his stable in which he acknowledged that he was the hacker who appeared on Smackdown in vignettes earlier this year.
Ali said in the promo that The Fiend and The Hurt Business made a huge mistake as his power is creating chaos and he cam make make anyone’s world come crumbling down with a click. He said he united talented people who were being abandoned and forgotten in RETRIBUTION and that if anyone tried to stop the truth from being hurt — whether The Fiend, The Hurt Business, or anyone else on Raw — they would shut them down.
Standby for an important announcement. pic.twitter.com/Z62v4HUBsH
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 20, 2020
That mysterious hacker on #SmackDown? It was @AliWWE all along!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/u7pyndYSZ5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley On How He Dealt With the Rusev & Lana Storyline, Getting Advice From Kurt Angle
- Bret Hart Rates Goldberg a ‘0/10’ Worker, Recalls Kick That Ended His Career
- Bruce Prichard On Tugboat Nearly Main Eventing WrestleMania VII Against Hulk Hogan, Decision To Turn Sgt. Slaughter Heel
- Paul Heyman on Why He Was Removed As Head of Raw Creative, Relationship With Vince McMahon